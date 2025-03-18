US President Donald Trump today, March 18, shared a message for all people who are living illegally in the United States. In his message, Donald Trump asked illegal immigrants to self-deport using the CBP Home app or face deportation the hard way. "The Biden administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than one million aliens to illegally enter the United States," Trump said. He also stated that his administration is launching the CBP Home app to allow people legal and easy ways to leave America and self-deport voluntarily. Donald Trump also said that those who self-deport will have the opportunity to return to the US legally in future. Donald Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection for Joe Biden’s Children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, Calls It ‘Ridiculous’.

Self-Deport Now Using the CBP Home App, Says Donald Trump

BREAKING: President Trump message to people living illegally in United States: Self-deport now using the CBP Home app, or face deportation the hard way. pic.twitter.com/hlJbJgdVmu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 18, 2025

