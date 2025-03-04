Serbian opposition deputies threw smoke grenades and tear gas inside parliament to protest government policies and show solidarity with protesting students on Tuesday, March 4. Several videos of lawmakers tossing smoke grenades inside the Serbia Parliament have surfaced on social media. The demonstrations, initially triggered by the tragic roof collapse at a train station that claimed 15 lives four months ago, have since evolved into one of the most significant challenges to the Serbian government, Reuters reported. Georgia Parliament Brawl Videos: Georgian MPs Fight As House Set To Pass 'Foreign Agent' Bill.

Opposition Deputies Throw Smoke Grenades Inside Parliament in Serbia

NOW - Chaos erupts in the Serbian parliament. pic.twitter.com/smh2goXVhO — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 4, 2025

Serbia Parliament Brawl Videos

🚨🇷🇸CHAOS IN SERBIAN PARLIAMENT AS SMOKE GRENADES THROWN Serbian opposition deputies set off smoke grenades inside parliament, disrupting a session in protest against government policies. The dramatic stunt was also a show of support for student-led demonstrations sweeping the… https://t.co/IMnXfmttKF pic.twitter.com/wqf5ms3Dm7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 4, 2025

