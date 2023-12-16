Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, died on Saturday, December 16, at the age of 86. The cause of the Emir's death has not been revealed to the general public by the state media. Kuwait's Emir was admitted to hospital in late November due to a medical emergency. More details are awaited. Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah Hospitalised: 86-Year-Old Kuwait's Ruling Emir Admitted to Hospital Due to Health Problem, Later Reported To Be Stable.

Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah Dies

JUST IN - Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah (86) has died. pic.twitter.com/RSpNBvhQ8l — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 16, 2023

