As the clashes between the Russian army and the Wagner Group raged, sanitation workers showed up to work to clean the streets on Saturday morning. The videos of sweepers doing their work despite the war-like situation in Rostov have surfaced online. In one of the videos, a sweeper can be seen cleaning a road, and he is surrounded by army personnel and battle tanks. The clashes erupted after the leader of a mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, made a resolute declaration to overthrow the Russian military leadership, whom he accused of initiating attacks against their soldiers. What Is Wagner Group? Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin? Know All About Russia's Private Military and Its Head Who Have Turned Against Russian Army.

'Soldier Is Never Off Duty':

Street cleaning lady in Rostov showed up to work on Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/chg1yoB6Tk — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) June 24, 2023

Sweepers Show Up to Work Despite War-Like Situation in Rostov:

