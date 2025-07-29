A Spanish EF-18 Hornet fighter jet nearly crashed during the Gijón Air Festival in San Lorenzo Bay on July 27. The jet was seen making a sharp right roll at low altitude to avoid a flock of birds, causing brief panic among spectators. The manoeuvre caused a brief loss of altitude, but the pilot quickly regained control. The dramatic moment, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media. The Spanish Air Force confirmed the evasive action was part of standard safety protocols to protect both the pilot and the public. In a post on X, the Air Force said, "As you have seen, one of our F-18 fighters performed an evasive manoeuvre upon detecting a flock of birds in its path. This action is part of the standard protocol to preserve both the pilot's safety and the public's security. Our aviators are trained to react in milliseconds to any unforeseen event. In this case, the pilot acted with exemplary speed and professionalism, avoiding a possible collision without compromising the exhibition." Italy Plane Crash: Small Aircraft Slams Into Busy Highway Near Brescia, 2 Killed; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Jet Nearly Crashes at Gijón Airshow in Spain

Here are more clear visuals of a Spanish Air Force EF-18 Hornet that came dangerously close to crashing during a low pass over the water at the Gijón Air Festival on July 27. The jet momentarily lost stability but recovered just in time, narrowly avoiding disaster near the crowd… https://t.co/IcLsK3CxTy pic.twitter.com/FybZBQOCWW — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) July 28, 2025

Fighter Jet Swerve Caught on Video

Como habéis visto, uno de nuestros cazas F-18 realizó una maniobra evasiva al detectar una bandada de aves en su trayectoria. Esta acción forma parte del protocolo habitual para preservar tanto la integridad del piloto como la seguridad del público. — Ejército del Aire y del Espacio (@EjercitoAire) July 28, 2025

