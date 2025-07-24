In a horrifying incident, a small private plane crashed onto a busy highway in Italy’s Brescia during peak traffic hours, killing both people on board. Dramatic video footage shows the aircraft spiraling out of control before crashing into the roadway, sending vehicles swerving and pedestrians fleeing in panic. Emergency services rushed to the scene but could not save the two victims: 75-year-old lawyer Sergio Ravaglia and 60-year-old Anna Maria De Stefano. Both suffered fatal injuries upon impact. The crash has raised questions about air traffic safety and pilot error, though the exact cause remains under investigation. Authorities have sealed off the area, and aviation experts are combing through wreckage for clues. The tragic event has left Italy shocked as videos of the crash circulate widely online. London Plane Crash: Business Jet Crashes at Southend Airport, Videos and Pics Show Thick Cloud of Black Smoke Emerging.

Italy Plane Crash

Il video dell'ultraleggero che martedì mattina è precipitato su una delle due carreggiate del raccordo autostradale #CordaMolle in provincia di #Brescia.#aircrash pic.twitter.com/9pI6R1ezUq — Fabrizio Hennig (@FabrizioHennig) July 23, 2025

✈️🔥 A plane crashed onto a busy highway in Italy — several cars passed through a wall of fire According to Brescia Today, the cause of the crash remains unknown. On board were a 75-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. They both died. pic.twitter.com/65JdtqyS0D — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)