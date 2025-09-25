In the wake of Super Typhoon Ragasa, residents of Macao were caught on camera fishing in the floodwaters that inundated parts of the city. Social media videos show locals wading through knee-deep water on streets, using nets, bags, and coolers to catch fish swept in by the storm surge. The typhoon, now downgraded, left widespread flooding in low-lying areas. Super Typhoon Ragasa also triggered the rare issuance of Hurricane Signal No. 10 in both Macao and Hong Kong. Super Typhoon Ragasa Makes Landfall in China's Guangdong Province, Causes Flooding in Coastal Areas of Zhuhai's Gaolan Island After Battering Hong Kong (Watch Videos).

Macao Residents Fish in Flooded Streets After Super Typhoon Ragasa

After #TyphoonRagasa, seawater flooded #Macau streets — now residents are wading in and catching fish like it’s a giant pond. #typhoon pic.twitter.com/PUNYZGE8MT — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) September 24, 2025

After Super Typhoon Ragasa, Macao Residents Seen Fishing in Floodwaters

Typhoon Hato caused seawater backflow, and Macau citizens caught fish on the street!🐠 pic.twitter.com/5Ivb5CP2IA — Spekaix (@HkSpinge) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Shanghai Daily), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

