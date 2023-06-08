A horrifying video showing a Syrian refugee stabbing kids in a French playground in France has gone viral on social media. The shocking video shows the Syrian refugee stabbing children including a toddler who was in a stroller. Pictures and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The 52-second video clip shows the Syrian refugee going on a stabbing spree as he repeatedly stabs adults and children in a French playground. France Mass Stabbing: Children Among Several Stabbed in Attack at Park Near Lake Annecy, Attacker Arrested.

Syrian Refugee Stabs Four Kids

Harrowing video shows Syrian refugee stabbing kids in French playground, including tot in stroller https://t.co/kM2PCNY1EB pic.twitter.com/XYCgwKQZEw — New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2023

CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Chilling video footage caught a Syrian refugee repeatedly stabbing screaming adults and kids in a French playground Thursday — including at least one toddler in a stroller. pic.twitter.com/UFaeTHd2ys — TOP INSIGHT WW. (@topinsight_ww) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)