China announced a retaliatory 34% tariff on all American imports on Friday, April 4, in response to the US government’s recent imposition of reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods. The extra tariffs will be effective from April 10, 2025. The State Council Tariff Commission stated that Washington's actions violate international trade rules and constitute unilateral economic coercion. Donald Trump Imposes 10% Universal Tariff, India To Face ‘Discounted’ 26% Tariff From US, Check Full List Here.

China Announces 34% Retaliatory Tariffs on All US Goods

BREAKING: China announces extra 34% tariff on all goods from the United States — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 4, 2025

