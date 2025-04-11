China has sharply increased tariffs on a range of US goods, raising the average rate from 84% to 125%, in response to US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff hike. The move significantly escalates ongoing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, Bloomberg reported. Trump’s recent tariff announcement aimed at safeguarding American manufacturing has drawn criticism from global trade experts, warning of potential economic disruptions. China’s response signals a deepening rift that could impact global markets and supply chains. Both countries are now bracing for economic consequences as the trade war shows signs of reigniting. Tariff War: China’s 84% Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports Come Into Force.

Tariff War Between US and China Heats Up

JUST IN - China raises tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)