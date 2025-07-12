The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has issued a public warning about several fake social media accounts impersonating Iranian entities and spreading misinformation aimed at damaging India-Iran relations. In an official post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, July 12, the embassy shared four images, including lists of these fake accounts and screenshots of misleading posts. The embassy wrote, “Some fake channels, under the name of Iran, are attempting to damage Iran-India relations. These accounts do not belong to Iran.” One of the highlighted posts, falsely attributed to Iran's Ministry of Defence, falsely claimed that Iranian authorities were reconsidering the Chabahar Port agreement with India. The embassy labelled the image clearly with “Fake News, Fake Account” in red font. Another post, also flagged by the embassy, was traced to an account operating out of Pakistan's Karachi. US Used Indian Airspace To Launch Aircraft Against Iran During Operation Midnight Hammer? Here's a Fact Check As Fake News Goes Viral.

Iranian Embassy Flags ‘Fake Channels’ Attempting To Damage Iran-India Relations

Some fake channels, under the name of Iran, are attempting to damage Iran-India relations. These accounts do not belong to Iran. 🇮🇷 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XAayYYjCh8 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) July 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)