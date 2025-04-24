A viral video captures a Sri Lankan tourist unleashing a furious tirade at staff inside the Holiday Inn, Bangkok, over an alleged double payment. Wearing a “Greatest Dad Ever” T-shirt and barefoot, the man screamed profanities like “bloody fools” and “bloody thieves” at the front desk, frightening employees and alarming fellow guests. The man claimed the hotel charged both his credit card and a relative’s payment for the same booking. Despite hotel staff’s attempts to explain the confusion, he remained aggressive, even attempting to lunge at a female employee. His family surrounded him, visibly embarrassed, while other guests tried to calm him down, urging, “He can’t be shouting like that.” The video, widely shared online, has drawn sharp criticism for the man’s verbal abuse and threatening behaviour, sparking a debate on how such situations should be handled in hospitality settings. Pune Man Tears Passport Pages to Hide Bangkok Visit From Family, Held at Mumbai Airport.

Sri Lankan Tourist Berates Bangkok Hotel Staff Over Payment Row

