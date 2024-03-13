The US House, on Wednesday, March 13, passed a bill that would force TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese owner or get banned in the United States. As per Insider Paper, a total of 17 people voted for the bill as against 29 people who voted against it. The passing of the bill could lead to a ban on the popular video app TikTok in the United States. The bill requires the Chinese firm ByteDance to divest from TikTok and other applications it owns within six months of the bill's enactment or those apps would be prohibited in the US. ‘It Is About Censorship, Government Control’: Elon Musk Speaks Against Proposed US Legislation for TikTok Ban.

US House Passes Bill to Ban TikTok

BREAKING: US House has passed bill that would force TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese owner or get banned in the United States. pic.twitter.com/dFrewX1JGW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)