The TikTok LIVE feature has been temporarily suspended for a few days in Indonesia following ongoing protests in the country. ByteDance-owned TikTok has reportedly taken this step in response to rising tensions in the country. As per a report of The Guardian, hundreds of Indonesians have staged protests at several locations across Jakarta after a man driving a ride-hailing motorbike was reportedly hit by a police vehicle. Protests break out in Indonesia following man’s death. As per a report of Reuters, TikTok stated, "In light of the increasing violence in protests in Indonesia, we are taking additional security measures to keep TikTok a safe and civil space. As part of this measure, we are voluntarily suspending the TikTok LIVE feature for the next few days in Indonesia." Is TikTok Coming Back in India? ByteDance-Owned Platform Hiring Content Moderator Role Despite Ban.

TikTok LIVE Suspended in Indonesia

Due to the protests happening in Indonesia: 🚫 TikTok Live has been suspended 🚫 Countless Social Media posts are being blocked ⚡️ Electricity was cut in Jakarta Tired of censorship? Join us at Nostr Day. pic.twitter.com/r24L8tsiLi — Diana ₿ (@bulebitcoin) August 31, 2025

