Today March 4 is World Obesity Day. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Obesity is a disease which is impacting most of the body systems. These include heart, liver, kidneys, joints, and the reproductive system. Every year, World Obesity Day is observed on March 4. This year's theme for World Obesity Day is "Changing Perspectives: Let’s Talk About Obesity". World Obesity Day 2022 Date, Theme & Significance: What Is Obesity? From Yoga to Portion Control, Know Simple Ways To Prevent Excessive Weight Gain.

Obesity Impacts Most of the Body Systems

Today is #WorldObesityDay! #Obesity is a disease impacting most body systems.

It affects: 🔸 the heart 🔸 the liver 🔸 the kidneys 🔸 the joints 🔸 the reproductive system More info: 👉 https://t.co/85ngy5nKrS pic.twitter.com/HVRNFaxeh4 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 4, 2023

