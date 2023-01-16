A man was arrested in US after CCTV video showed his toddler got ahold of a loaded handgun at a Beech Grove apartment complex in Indiana. CCTV footage shows the toddler in diapers holding a loaded pistol in the hallway of the apartment complex. He can be seen waving it around, even pulling the trigger. Police have recovered the weapon with 15 rounds in the magazine.US Restaurant Employee Touches and Eats Customer’s Food; Makes Rude Gestures Captured in Viral Video .

NEW: Neighbors who saw a toddler in diapers wandering around a Beech Grove, Indiana, apartment complex with a loaded handgun called police. The incident was caught on building cameras. The father - who lied that he didn’t own a gun - was arrested. #inlegis https://t.co/FPpHFNi4rn pic.twitter.com/UGic373G4L — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 15, 2023

