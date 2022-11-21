Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a top Russian official has warned of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Europe's largest nuclear plant. The warning comes amid renewed shelling over the weekend. "The plant is at risk of a nuclear accident. We were in negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) all night," Interfax quoted Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev as saying, reports Reuters. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Strikes Hits Ukraine’s Southern Odesa Region, City of Dnipro First Time in Weeks.

Possibility of Nuclear Accident at Zaporizhzhia

