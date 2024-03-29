A video circulating on social media, showing a pizza delivery guy facing a barrage of abuse from a disgruntled customer in Canada has been doing the rounds on social media. The alleged video, reportedly from Toronto depicts an intense confrontation between the customer and a "brown guy" possibly of Indian origin. The five-minute, 13 -second video with the caption "Me vs. the pizza man" has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the customer is heard repeatedly insisting the delivery agent to contact his workplace, as the customer intends to pay in cash and the delivery agent didn't have any change. The situation arises as the bill didn't mention if it would be cash-on-delivery. This leads to an altercation which turns racial. "You think I never ordered before? Do something, I dare you," the customer mocks the agent. The driver offers him to get the change first and offer the food, but he is met with resistance. The helpless delivery man finally calls the customer service and seeks assistance. Toronto Man Poses as Woman, Tricks Two Men into ‘Anonymous Sex’ Through Hole in Sheet; Sentenced to 28 Months in Prison.

Toronto Viral Video:

Toronto man goes OFF after food delivery driver asked why didn’t tip pic.twitter.com/ZSz8m7p6mT — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) March 26, 2024

