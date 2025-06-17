The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely tracking Tropical Storm Erick, which formed in the eastern Pacific and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday, June 18. As of the latest update, Tropical Storm Erick is located about 448 miles southeast of Punta Maldonado, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and a central pressure of 1,005 MB. The storm is expected to intensify as it moves toward the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero. ‘Apocalyptic’ Storm Cloud Stretches Across Sky in Sorocaba, Brazilian City's Weather Phenomenon Looks Straight Out of Sci-Fi Movie, Terrifying Onlookers (Watch Viral Video).

Tropical Storm Erick Forming in Eastern Pacific Expected To Strengthen Into Hurricane

Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to rapidly intensify before reaching Mexico, and could become a major hurricane, NHC says pic.twitter.com/xWyXogGXG5 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) June 17, 2025

Tropical Storm Erick Live Tracker Map on Windy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)