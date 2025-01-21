A video of an apocalyptic storm stretching across the sky in Sorocaba, a city in the Brazilian State of Sao Paulo, is going viral online. The video was captured by a lady, who, at the time, happened to be driving her car when the weather got darker and the massive storm cloud hovered over the sky. The viral video captures a terrifying scene of a massive cloud formation with the sky abruptly turning dark over the Raposo Tavares Highway. The Brazilian city's weather phenomenon looks straight out of a sci-fi movie, terrifying onlookers. In the footage, at one point we see the weather growing even darker with intense clouds. This phenomenon has been described as a supercell. It can produce strong winds, persistent rain, and hail, and it can last for a few hours. Watch the viral video below. Massive African Sahara Dust Clouds Visible Even From Space, Headed For North America This Week (View Pic).

Apocalyptic Storm Cloud Terrifies Onlookers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thalessa Gomes Turibio (@thalessag)

