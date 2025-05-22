US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced Wednesday, May 21, that the website for the Trump administration’s new “Gold Card” program, offering permanent residency in exchange for a USD 5 million investment, will launch within the next week. Speaking at the Axios Building the Future event in Washington, Lutnick told Axios co-founder Mike Allen that the site, 'trumpcard.gov', will initially allow users to express their interest in purchasing the card. “All of that will roll out over the coming weeks—not months, weeks,” Lutnick said. “Everyone I meet who isn’t American and has the financial means is going to want this card.” Donald Trump Claims ‘India Willing To Remove 100% Tariffs on US Goods’, EAM Jaishankar Says ‘Deal Far From Final’.

Trump ‘Gold Card’ Website Launch Date:

