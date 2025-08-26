Trump Media & Technology Group Corp has reportedly announced a strategic collaboration with the cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The partnership will bring a blockchain-based rewards system to Truth Social and Truth+ platforms. As per a report of Investing.com, Trump Media will purchase around USD 105 million worth of Cronos (CRO) digital currency, the token of Crypto.com. Additionally, Crypto.com will invest USD 50 million in shares of Trump Media. Trump’s 50% Tariff Takes Effect From August 27: Exporters Worried As Tariff Hike Can Severely Impact India’s Exports to the US.

Trump Media and Crypto.com Announces Partnership

