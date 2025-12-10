Donald Trump is heard asking the person using bathroom to come out (Photo Credits: X/@EricLDaugh)

In a bizarre incident caught on camera, US President Donald Trump was nearly hit by a bathroom door aboard Air Force One. The incident took place on Tuesday night, December 9, seconds after he boasted about taking care of the presidential aircraft. Donald Trump was speaking with reporters on board Air Force One when he took a pause and cautioned someone off-camera about treating the plane carefully. "You’re gonna have to take it easy with that thing. It's a government plane, but I like to take care of it," Trump added. As the video moves further, a person inside the bathroom is seen opening the door and accidentally hitting the president as he stood in front of it. "Oh, hello," Trump responded and said, "Someone is in there!" The viral clip shows US President Donald Trump tapping twice on the door and asking the person to come out as the reporters break into laughter. US President Donald Trump Says American Economy Is ‘A+++++’ (Watch Video).

Bathroom Door Swings Open On US President Donald Trump During Interview Aboard Air Force One

🚨 LMFAO! Hilarious moment with President Trump on Air Force One as someone opens the bathroom door into him *Lavatory door opens*: "Hello! Somebody's in there. Come on out!" 🤣🔥 *To the press*: "You're gonna have to take it easy on that thing! It's a government plane, but I… pic.twitter.com/gNHhwS4fAn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 10, 2025

It's a Government Plane but I Like To Take Care of It, Says Donald Trump

‘You’re gonna have to take it easy with that thing… it’s a government plane but I like to take care of it’ Moments before Trump almost gets taken out by a bathroom door Never a dull moment pic.twitter.com/QxurGwLz5S — RT (@RT_com) December 10, 2025

