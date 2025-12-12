Bitcoin price has been fluctuating for days after falling below the USD 1,00,000 mark. Currently, BTC price is at USD 92,465 as of 8:05 AM IST, which is higher compared to yesterday’s USD 89,000 level. The overall crypto market remains volatile, and the cryptocurrency is trading around the same range instead of moving upward. It may rise in the future, likely next year, but not sooner. SBI Hiring in India: Chairman CS Setty Confirms Recruiting of 16,000 Employees Every Fiscal and Plans To Open 200 to 300 New Branches in FY26.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 92,000

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)