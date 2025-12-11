Bitcoin price has started falling rapidly after showing signs of upward movement. As of 8:47 AM IST, the BTC price was USD 89,660, which quickly nosedived from its recent USD 92,000 mark. This year, Bitcoin has suffered more than any other cryptocurrency in terms of losses. It achieved a new USD 126,000 all-time high this year and since then, the BTC USD price has started falling. It may rise, but likely not this year. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 11, 2025: Tata Steel, LIC, and Adani Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Falls Below USD 90,000

