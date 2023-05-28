In a peculiar sight, a woman in Turkey surprised onlookers as she arrived at a voting centre accompanied by a lamb. In the video, the animal can be seen following its master wherever she goes. The unusual act sparked curiosity and raised eyebrows, adding a touch of whimsy to the electoral process. Voting Begins Across Turkey in First-ever Presidential Runoff.

Woman Turns Up To Vote With Lamb

Woman in Turkey turns up to vote with a lamb.pic.twitter.com/WED3fZrFNC — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)