Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is leading in the early trends for the Turkey Presidential Election 2023. His opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu is trailing. Incumbent Erdogan (69) is seeking to extend his 20 years in power by a further five years. In the first round on May 14, Erdogan won nearly 50 percent of the vote, followed by Kilicdaroglu at about 45 percent. Turkey Elections 2023: Voting Starts in Presidential Runoff; President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kemal Kilicdaroglu Race for Presidency.

Turkey Presidential Election 2023 Results:

🇹🇷 Turkey presidential election results Erdogan: 64% Kilicdaroglu: 36% Ballot boxes counted: 11.5% — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 28, 2023

