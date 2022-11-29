According to reports, Twitter is reinstating 62,000 accounts which were permanently suspended. The news was reported by Platformer. As per reports, the microblogging site has begun reinstating 62,000 accounts that were permanently suspended. This process of unsuspending accounts by Twitter is seen as Elon Musk's new strategy, say reports. Twitter Rolls Out New Update To Identify ‘Low Quality’ Community Notes.

Twitter Begins Process of Unsuspending Accounts

Twitter is reinstating 62,000 accounts which were permanently suspended - Platformer — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 29, 2022

