According to reports, the UAE has signed an energy agreement with Germany. As per a report in Reuters, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan has signed an agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that covers accelerating energy security and industrial growth, the state news agency reported. Reports also said that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to German utility RWE.

UAE Signs Energy Agreement With Germany’s Scholz

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)