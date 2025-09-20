Hamas on Saturday, September 20, shared a compilation picture of the remaining 47 Israeli hostages held in Gaza, slamming Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for launching the Gaza invasion. The image released was a farewell picture, and each hostage has been labelled as "Ron Arad", an Israeli Air Force navigator who was captured in 1986, Hamas said. The text on the image accuses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of rejecting a proposed ceasefire and hostage agreement, while also placing blame on the IDF Chief of Staff for advancing the Gaza ground operation despite reportedly being against it. Gaza Crisis: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Vows ‘Unwavering Support’ for Israel, Calls for Hamas’ Elimination.

Hamas Releases ‘Farewell’ Image of 47 Israeli Hostages

🇵🇸🇮🇱 HAMAS RELEASES IMAGE OF REMAINING HOSTAGES Hamas has published a new image claiming to show the remaining hostages still held in Gaza. The release passes the 11-month mark, with thousands killed and mounting pressure on both sides to strike a deal. Israel has not yet… https://t.co/H9ZRuExJl5 pic.twitter.com/YoqniIiD7X — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 20, 2025

Hamas Shares ‘Farewell’ Image of 47 Israeli Hostages

Hamas's Qassam Brigades has released what it calls a “farewell picture” of 48 Israeli captives held in Gaza as the Israeli army continues to destroy and seize Gaza City, the besieged enclave’s largest urban centre. 🔗: https://t.co/rRtXQ2rkSl pic.twitter.com/zsike1Xhdl — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Al Jazeera ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)