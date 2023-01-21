United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been handed a fixed penalty notice by Lancashire Police. The UK PM was filmed filmed without wearing his seatbelt. The video has gone viral. Rishi Sunak has become the second Prime Minister after Boris Johnson to be fined. The Lancashire Police said that "Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire we have today (Friday, January 20) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty." Rishi Sunak Defends PM Narendra Modi in UK Parliament; Snubs Pakistan-Origin MP Over BBC Documentary.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Gets Fixed Penalty Notice for Not Wearing Seatbelt in a Moving Car

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gets fixed penalty notice for not wearing seatbelt in a moving car while filming social media video https://t.co/I3sHYzK7yP — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 20, 2023

Lancashire Police's Tweet

Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire we have today (Friday, Jan 20) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty. pic.twitter.com/i2VJkFL2oL — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) January 20, 2023

