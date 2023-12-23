Ukraine's military has claimed that it shot down three Russian fighter jets on Friday in the south of the country. Three Su-34 fighter bombers were shot down over Kherson region using patriot missiles. Russia is yet to confirm the development but Fighterbomber, an influential Russian war blogger, reported the loss of an unspecified number of planes, saying they had been shot down by US-made Patriot missiles. ‘Mouse Fever’ Outbreak Affects Russian Soldiers in Eastern Ukraine; All You Need to Know About Viral Disease That Has Hit Vladimir Putin’s Troops.

Russia-Ukraine War

🚨 Ukraine shot down 3 Russian Su-34 fighter jets over Kherson today. Pictured is one of them on the left bank of the Dnipro river. pic.twitter.com/WuhUvoTgey — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 22, 2023

