Ukraine on Friday retrieved bodies of 61 fallen soldiers. According to a report in The Kyiv Independent, the bodies of the 61 fallen service people were returned to Ukraine from the possession of Russian forces. The bodies were returned as part of another transfer which was organized by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons, Reintegration Ministry. The report also said that a total of 888 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers has been returned since the Commissioner's appointment on May 20.

Ukraine Retrieves Bodies of 61 Fallen Soldiers

