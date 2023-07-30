Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine's parliament passed legislation changing Christmas to the 25th of December. The Ukrainian parliament passed the legislation thereby distancing the country from the 7th of January Christmas celebration which was aligned with Russia's Orthodox Church. Moscow Drone Attack Videos: Suspected Ukrainian Drones Hit IQ-Quarter, Other Buildings in Russia's Capital, Airspace Shut.

Ukraine Moves Christmas to December 25

