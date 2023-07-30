A suspected Ukrainian drone attack is said to have taken place in Moscow, Russia with the Russian air defences being activated. The suspected drone attack is said to have hit the "IQ Quarter" high-rise in Moscow, which is home to apartments and government offices. As per several news reports, at least one person is said to be injured in the suspected drone attack. Multiple videos of the suspected Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Moscow have gone viral on social media. One video shows a drone reportedly hitting an apartment building in Moscow as a woman sleeps. Russia Has 'Sufficient Stockpile' of Cluster Bombs, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin As Ukraine Gets US Cluster Bombs.

Suspected Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow

BREAKING: Suspected Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, with Russian air defences activated. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 30, 2023

Ukrainian Drones Hit IQ-Quarter

Drone hits "IQ Quarter" high-rise in Moscow, which is home to apartments and government offices. At least 1 person injured pic.twitter.com/bp8VYI3j3h — BNO News (@BNONews) July 30, 2023

Drone Hits Apartment Building in Moscow

WATCH: Drone hits apartment building in Moscow as woman sleeps pic.twitter.com/XLQg8xasYZ — BNO News (@BNONews) July 30, 2023

Debris of Drone Attack

Debris can be seen on the Street below a High-Rise Building in the Russian Capital of Moscow which was Struck by what appears to have been the Wreckage of a Drone which is said to have been Shot Down by Air Defenses. pic.twitter.com/DssfzPAeNb — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2023

Ukrainian Drones Struck at Least 2 Office Buildings

The Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin has stated that Ukrainian Drones struck at least 2 Office Buildings in the City tonight causing Minor to Moderate Damage to the Buildings but resulting in No Injuries and/or Deaths. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2023

