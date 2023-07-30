A suspected Ukrainian drone attack is said to have taken place in Moscow, Russia with the Russian air defences being activated. The suspected drone attack is said to have hit the "IQ Quarter" high-rise in Moscow, which is home to apartments and government offices. As per several news reports, at least one person is said to be injured in the suspected drone attack. Multiple videos of the suspected Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Moscow have gone viral on social media. One video shows a drone reportedly hitting an apartment building in Moscow as a woman sleeps. Russia Has 'Sufficient Stockpile' of Cluster Bombs, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin As Ukraine Gets US Cluster Bombs.

Suspected Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow

Ukrainian Drones Hit IQ-Quarter

Drone Hits Apartment Building in Moscow

Debris of Drone Attack

Ukrainian Drones Struck at Least 2 Office Buildings

