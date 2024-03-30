United Airlines Boeing 787 Flight Headed to New Jersey Suffers ‘Severe Turbulence’, Several People Injured

A United Airlines flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Newark Liberty International Airport in US’s New Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing due to “severe turbulence”. The plane was diverted to New York Stewart International Airport, located approximately 75 miles north. In the incident, twenty-two passengers were injured. Fifteen of these passengers received medical attention for minor ailments and motion sickness from paramedics on the scene. Additionally, seven passengers were hospitalised. Despite the circumstances, it was reported by The Mirror that none of the injuries were life-threatening. Passengers Scream in Panic on a Mallorca Flight After Storm Hits the Plane, Spanish Dancer Estela Orts Shares Video of the Horrific Incident (Watch).

United Airlines Suffers Severe Turbulence

BREAKING: Several people injured after a United Airlines Boeing 787 flight headed to New Jersey suffered 'severe turbulence' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)