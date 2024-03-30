United Airlines Boeing 787 Flight Headed to New Jersey Suffers ‘Severe Turbulence’, Several People Injured

A United Airlines flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Newark Liberty International Airport in US’s New Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing due to “severe turbulence”. The plane was diverted to New York Stewart International Airport, located approximately 75 miles north.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 30, 2024 07:39 AM IST

A United Airlines flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Newark Liberty International Airport in US’s New Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing due to “severe turbulence”. The plane was diverted to New York Stewart International Airport, located approximately 75 miles north. In the incident, twenty-two passengers were injured. Fifteen of these passengers received medical attention for minor ailments and motion sickness from paramedics on the scene. Additionally, seven passengers were hospitalised. Despite the circumstances, it was reported by The Mirror that none of the injuries were life-threatening. Passengers Scream in Panic on a Mallorca Flight After Storm Hits the Plane, Spanish Dancer Estela Orts Shares Video of the Horrific Incident (Watch).

United Airlines Suffers Severe Turbulence 

