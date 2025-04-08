Former US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran, cautioning the country of facing "very great danger" if ongoing nuclear talks fail. Speaking about the importance of diplomacy, Trump said, “I think if the talks aren’t successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in very great danger and I hate to say it. Because they can’t have a nuclear weapon. It’s not a complicated formula... If the talks aren’t successful, I actually think it’s very bad for Iran. Trump emphasized that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is non-negotiable and reiterated his longstanding tough stance on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. Chinese Embassy Mentions Donald Trump's X Account in Post Without Any Context or Comment Day After US President Threatens Additional Tariffs of 50% on Beijing.

Donald Trump Warns Iran of ‘Very Great Danger’

VIDEO | US President Donald Trump (@POTUS) warns Iran of 'great danger' if nuclear talks fail between both the countries. Here's what he said: “I think if the talks aren’t successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in very great danger and I hate to say it. Because they… pic.twitter.com/RwzumwL717 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2025

