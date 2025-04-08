Today, April 8, the Chinese embassy in the United States mentioned US President Donald Trump in its post. Notably, the post mentioned Donald Trump's X account without any context or comment. This comes a day after President Donald Trump threatened additional tariffs on China on Monday, April 7, thus raising fresh concerns that his drive to rebalance the global economy could lead to a trade war. Notably, Trump's threat, which he delivered on social media, came after China said that it would retaliate against US tariffs announced last week. "If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th," Trump wrote on Truth Social. ‘Will Impose Additional Tariffs on China of 50%’: Donald Trump Threatens More Tariffs on Beijing As Global Markets Plunge .

Chinese Embassy Tags Donald Trump in X Post

Chinese Embassy Mentions Donald Trump's X Account

JUST IN - The Chinese embassy in the U.S. just mentioned Trump’s X account—no context, no comment. pic.twitter.com/xczvNZEAfd — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)