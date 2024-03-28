A massive fire broke out in the United States today, March 28. As per news agency Insider Paper, the blaze erupted at Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. Officials of the Washington DC Fire Department said that a man was seriously injured in a kiosk fire that broke out near Lincoln Memorial. They also said that propane tanks were secured after the blaze erupted. US Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chicken Farm in Northeast Brazos County in Texas, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Massive Fire at Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC

UPDATES — Man seriously injured in kiosk fire near Lincoln Memorial, officials say - Propane tanks were secured at the scene, D.C. Fire said. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 28, 2024

