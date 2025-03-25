The Northville Central School District has fired high school basketball coach Jim Zullo after he was caught on video yanking a player’s ponytail following their loss in the New York Class D state championship game. The incident occurred after senior Hailey Monroe allegedly directed an expletive at Zullo, prompting his reaction. A video of the altercation shows another player, believed to be number 24, stepping in to confront the coach. In a statement, the Northville Central School District assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and will be providing support to the affected players and their families. "The District will be following up with the affected players and their families to provide support and outline the actions we are taking in response to this incident," the statement read. Trump Media Partners With Crypto.com To Launch Series of US-Made ETFs in 2025 Through Its Fintech Arm Truth.Fi.

High School Basketball Coach Fired for Grabbing Player’s Ponytail

A coach was fired after pulling a girl’s ponytail following their state title loss. Her friend a real one for stepping in🙏 https://t.co/PG6xntRGXH — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 22, 2025

