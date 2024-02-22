Due to a cyberattack against one of the biggest healthcare IT businesses in the United States, pharmacies all throughout the country are reporting delays to prescription orders. Change Healthcare, an organisation that processes orders and pays from patients across the United States, discovered the "cyber security issue" impacting its networks on Wednesday morning on the East Coast. "Change Healthcare is experiencing a network interruption related to a cyber security issue, and our experts are working to address the matter. Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact", Change Healthcare said in a statement. Cyber Attack on US Government Agencies: Federal Institutions in America Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack, CISA Assessing Impact.

Pharmacies Across United States Report Outages Due to Cyberattack

JUST IN - Pharmacies across the United States report outages in wake of cyberattack — Fox — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 22, 2024

