At least four people have been rescued after American Airlines Flight 5342, carrying 64 passengers, collided midair with a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC. The crash sent the plane into the Potomac River, prompting an urgent rescue operation. Dramatic footage shows a fiery explosion as the two aircraft collided. Emergency crews continue searching for survivors, with flight operations at the airport suspended. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while the condition of the remaining passengers remains unclear. More updates are expected as rescue efforts progress. US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With DC Police Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport.

US Plane-Helicopter Collision

BREAKING: At least 4 people rescued after D.C. plane crash - NBC4 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 30, 2025

BREAKING: Plane which crashed near Washington DC airport was carrying 64 people — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 30, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING: A plane has crashed into a helicopter while landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC Fatalities have been reported, a MASSIVE search & rescue operation is happening in the Potomac River Witnesses reported seeing a “massive crash” and hearing a loud… pic.twitter.com/GtSiWjUWn0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

