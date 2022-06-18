US President Joe Biden on Friday fell off his bike while riding near his beach home in Delaware. US President can be seen in the video waving at the media reporters and also wishing them good morning, and the next moment he was on the ground as his bike got out of control. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill are celebrating their 45th Wedding Anniversary at their beach home in Delaware.

Biden goes down briefly — but gets right back up — on his bike in Delaware this morning pic.twitter.com/nSp9iupxAk — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) June 18, 2022

