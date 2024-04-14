US President Joe Biden on Saturday wished people on their new year. “To all those gathering around the world in celebration of Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran, and the incoming New Year this week, Jill and I wish you warmth, community, and joy. Happy Bengali, Khmer, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, and Vishu New Year!” Biden said taking to X. Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community. Baisakhi and Puthandu 2024: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Extends Vaisakhi and Tamil New Year Greetings to People, Says ‘Better, Fairer, and More Inclusive Country for Everyone’.

Joe Biden Wishes People on New Year

