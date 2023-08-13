Several people were hurt, according to accounts, after a large truck struck numerous cars on a section of Interstate 395 close to Arlington, United States on Saturday afternoon. The truck's driver stole an Arlington ambulance before crashing the vehicle over an I-395 barrier. He was being chased by the Virginia State Police and Arlington County before he crossed the 14th Street Bridge into Washington, D.C. US Road Accident Video: Over 50 Injured After Double-Decker Tour Bus and MTA Bus Collide in Manhattan.

US Road Accident Video

Truck driver crashes into multiple cars in the Arlington/DC area, then hijacks an ambulance before crashing into other cars while being pursued by police. Suspect in custody. Multiple injuries pic.twitter.com/URmDSzvD54 — BNO News (@BNONews) August 12, 2023

