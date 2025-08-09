US Vice President James David Vance (JD Vance) recently turned 41. He celebrated his birthday by taking a kayaking trip with his family. According to a report in AP, JD Vance's security detail raised the Ohio River's water level last weekend to accommodate a kayaking trip the Vice President and his family took to celebrate his 41st birthday. The US Secret Service said that it requested the increased water flow for the Little Miami River to ensure motorised watercraft and emergency personnel "could operate safely" while protecting the Republican vice president, whose home is in Cincinnati. However, the step to increase the water level in the Ohio River did not go well, as many criticised the US Vice President's kayaking trip. Vance's birthday was on August 2. His spokesman Taylor Van Kirk said the vice president was unaware the river's water had been raised. US Vice President JD Vance Says ‘Obsessed With Mysterious UFO Things’.

Ohio River's Level Raised To Accommodate JD Vance's Birthday Kayaking Trip

🚨 Birthday Rivergate: JD Vance Faces Backlash Over Kayak Trip Privilege VP JD Vance’s birthday kayaking trip sparked outrage after the Army Corps raised Ohio river levels for “safe navigation”—critics say it was really to create ideal conditions while public services face deep… pic.twitter.com/MVD9qsSt0l — The Tradesman (@The_Tradesman1) August 8, 2025

