A disabled woman with multiple sclerosis (MS) was left locked inside Hanger Clinic in Buckhead, Georgia, after staff closed for the day, forcing her to crawl across the floor to charge her dead phone and call for help. Ankita Mackin, who uses a wheelchair, had arrived for a routine appointment but was forgotten on the exam table with no food, water, or bathroom access. Realising the building was empty, she rolled off the table despite severe pain and crawled to a wall outlet to reach her phone, eventually contacting 911 and FaceTiming her daughter for assistance. Firefighters had to break into the clinic to rescue her, and Mackin was later treated at Grady Hospital before being released. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

Disabled Woman Crawls to Call 911 After Being Locked in Clinic

🚨🇺🇸 DISABLED WOMAN LOCKED IN AND FORGOTTEN IN A CLINIC Ankita Mackin, who has MS and uses a wheelchair, says staff at a Buckhead, Georgia clinic closed up shop and left her on the exam table. Her phone was dead. No food. No water. No bathroom. Just her and a slowly emptying… https://t.co/ZgUfCjvsXA pic.twitter.com/0SJ4gcLpZ9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 24, 2025

