US President Joe Biden on Friday addressed the Nation after Supreme Court abolished the abortion rights. The Supreme Court of United States overturned the landmark 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling. The 50 years old ruling recognized women's constitutional abortion rights and also legalised it in the US. Joe Biden in his address slammed the Supreme Court's decision to abolish the abortion rights of women, he called the decision as tragic error. He said that "Imagine young women having to carry a child as a consequence of incest, with no option", He further said that "it's too often the case that young women are hit the hardest" after Supreme Court strikes down abortion rights.

