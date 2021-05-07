US Vice President Kamala Harris Expresses Condolences Over Rising COVID-19 Infections And Deaths in India, Says ‘It Is Nothing short of Heartbreaking’:

The surge of #COVID19 infections & deaths in India is nothing short of heartbreaking. To those of you who have lost loved ones, I send my deepest condolences. As soon as the dire nature of situation became apparent, our Administration took action: US Vice President Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/JdqwuIKGvE — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)