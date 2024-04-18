A video going viral on social media captures a startling scene on a Los Angeles freeway. It shows a woman in the US making a daring escape from the back of an ambulance amidst heavy traffic. The specifics of the location and timing of the incident remain unclear. Initially, the woman is seen clinging to the back of the ambulance, with one door open, as the vehicle decelerates and moves to the roadside. Subsequently, she jumps from the ambulance’s bumper and sprints up a slope towards an exit ramp on the freeway. US Woman Strips Naked at Jamaica Airport, Engages in Physical Confrontation With Security Personnel After 'Mental Breakdown'; Old Video Goes Viral Again.

US Viral Video

WATCH: Wild video — Woman jumps and runs away from a moving ambulance on busy Los Angeles freeway pic.twitter.com/AuZ796WEkS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 17, 2024

